US State Department Asks Congress to Inform on Harassment of American Companies by Ukrainian Authorities - Intelligence Online

Harassment by the Ukrainian authorities against the American companies Vorex and Liberty Tools has become the subject of consideration by the State Department and the US Congress. This is stated in the article of the French edition Intelligence Online "Ukrainian oligarchs want to persuade Washington to resolve trade disputes", UNN reports.

The article notes that Congressman Mike Kelly's appeal regarding the persecution of American companies was sent to Amos Hochstein, Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs.

"In its response, the Office of Legislative Initiatives of the US Department of State emphasized the support of the presidential administration for the activities of Mr. Zakusylo (owner of Vorex and Liberty Tools - Ed.), and noted that Mr. Zakusylo "should inform the State Department at the earliest opportunity of any further harassment of Liberty Tools and Vorex by the authorities," Intelligence Online reports.

According to the publication, Vorex competes with Viktor Pinchuk's Interpipe in a number of government contracts for Ukraine's largest natural gas producer, Naftogaz-owned Ukrgazvydobuvannya.

"Ukrainian and American businessman Fyodor Zakusilo, who owns Vorex, is currently trying to focus his company's attention on projects to rebuild Ukraine and is seeking support in his fight against Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Pinchuk," the newspaper writes.

At the end of last year, Fedir Zakusylo claimed that his company's activities in Ukraine were being persecuted and obstructed by Viktor Pinchuk.

The media also noted that due to Vorex's participation in public procurement, budgetary savings in one tender alone amounted to UAH 140 million and reached 18%. Instead, in the tenders in which Vorex was unable to participate due to the decision of the Ministry of Economy to impose an additional duty on Vorex's goods at Interpipe's request, the state was unable to save money and actually overpaid more than UAH 230 million.

Earlier it was reported that NABU conducted searches in Ukrnafta's office. The criminal case concerns the purchase of Interpipe pipes at inflated prices. Ukrnafta is owned by the state through Naftogaz of Ukraine.