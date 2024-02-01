ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

US State Department Asks Congress to Inform on Harassment of American Companies by Ukrainian Authorities - Intelligence Online

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32864 views

According to the publication, Vorex competes with Viktor Pinchuk's Interpipe in a number of government contracts for Ukraine's largest natural gas producer, Naftogaz-owned Ukrgazvydobuvannya.

Harassment by the Ukrainian authorities against the American companies Vorex and Liberty Tools has become the subject of consideration by the State Department and the US Congress. This is stated in the article of the French edition Intelligence Online "Ukrainian oligarchs want to persuade Washington to resolve trade disputes", UNN reports.

The article notes that Congressman Mike Kelly's appeal regarding the persecution of American companies was sent to Amos Hochstein, Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs.

"In its response, the Office of Legislative Initiatives of the US Department of State emphasized the support of the presidential administration for the activities of Mr. Zakusylo (owner of Vorex and Liberty Tools - Ed.), and noted that Mr. Zakusylo "should inform the State Department at the earliest opportunity of any further harassment of Liberty Tools and Vorex by the authorities," Intelligence Online reports.

"Ukrainian and American businessman Fyodor Zakusilo, who owns Vorex, is currently trying to focus his company's attention on projects to rebuild Ukraine and is seeking support in his fight against Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Pinchuk," the newspaper writes.

At the end of last year, Fedir Zakusylo claimed that his company's activities in Ukraine were being persecuted and obstructed by Viktor Pinchuk.

The media also noted that due to Vorex's participation in public procurement, budgetary savings in one tender alone amounted to UAH 140 million and reached 18%. Instead, in the tenders in which Vorex was unable to participate due to the decision of the Ministry of Economy to impose an additional duty on Vorex's goods at Interpipe's request, the state was unable to save money and actually overpaid more than UAH 230 million.

Earlier it was reported that NABU conducted searches in Ukrnafta's office. The criminal case concerns the purchase of Interpipe pipes at inflated prices. Ukrnafta is owned by the state through Naftogaz of Ukraine.  

Lilia Podolyak

