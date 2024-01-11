ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
US State Department approves $75 million sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Kosovo

US State Department approves $75 million sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Kosovo

Kyiv  •  UNN

The United States approved the sale of $75 million worth of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Kosovo to strengthen its defense capabilities without changing the regional military balance.

The United States announced the upcoming sale of anti-tank missiles to Kosovo to protect the integrity of the Balkan territory. Washington has accepted a request from Kosovo to purchase 246 Javelin missiles. This was reported by the Pentagon's Security Cooperation Agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, taking into account the materials associated with these missiles, the sale is worth $75 million. This agreement will improve Kosovo's long-term ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Agency noted that the proposed agreement will improve Kosovo's long-term defense capability to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and meet national defense needs, and will support the foreign policy goals and national security of the United States by improving the security of its European partner.

The sale of the Javelin to Kosovo will not change the basic military balance of power in the region and will not affect the US defense readiness.

the statement reads

Context

Relations between Kosovo and Serbia have lurched from crisis to crisis since the war between Serbian forces and Albanian independence rebels that ended in 1999 with NATO's intervention against Belgrade. Kosovo, whose Serbian minority is 120,000 out of a total population of 1.8 million, declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, which Belgrade never accepted.

The issue of Kosovo remains an obsession for some Serbs, who consider this territory their national and religious cradle.

16.11.23, 10:17 • 28478 views

