US sends first ship to equip Gaza port
Kyiv • UNN
The United States sends its first ship, the USS General Frank Besson, to deliver equipment to build a temporary seaport in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.
The USS General Frank Besson has sailed to the coast of the Gaza Strip to deliver equipment for the construction of a temporary seaport in the region, the press service of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reports on social network X, UNN reports .
Details
On March 9, 2024, the USS General Frank S. Besson (USAV) ... left Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean less than 36 hours after President Biden announced that the United States would provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea
The agency clarified that the logistics vessel General Frank Besson will deliver the first equipment to create a temporary terminal to receive vital humanitarian supplies.
Context
On March 7, US President Joe Biden announced that he had instructed the US military to create a temporary port on the coast of the Gaza Strip to allow aid to be delivered to the region from Mediterranean countries.
