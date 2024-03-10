US sends first ship to equip Gaza port

The USS General Frank Besson has sailed to the coast of the Gaza Strip to deliver equipment for the construction of a temporary seaport in the region, the press service of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reports on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

On March 9, 2024, the USS General Frank S. Besson (USAV) ... left Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean less than 36 hours after President Biden announced that the United States would provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea the statement said.

The agency clarified that the logistics vessel General Frank Besson will deliver the first equipment to create a temporary terminal to receive vital humanitarian supplies.

Context

On March 7, US President Joe Biden announced that he had instructed the US military to create a temporary port on the coast of the Gaza Strip to allow aid to be delivered to the region from Mediterranean countries.

Construction of Biden seaport in Gaza could take 60 days - Pentagon