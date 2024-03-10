US sends first ship to equip Gaza port

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26073 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 93518 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62037 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 255524 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220680 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187010 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228141 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250923 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156869 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371993 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 33753 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 93518 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 255524 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 203122 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220680 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17439 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25815 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25962 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 59202 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 66557 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

US sends first ship to equip Gaza port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88066 views

The United States sends its first ship, the USS General Frank Besson, to deliver equipment to build a temporary seaport in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

US sends first ship to equip Gaza port

The USS General Frank Besson has sailed to the coast of the Gaza Strip to deliver equipment for the construction of a temporary seaport in the region, the press service of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reports on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

On March 9, 2024, the USS General Frank S. Besson (USAV) ... left Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean less than 36 hours after President Biden announced that the United States would provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea

the statement said.

The agency clarified that the logistics vessel General Frank Besson will deliver the first equipment to create a temporary terminal to receive vital humanitarian supplies.

Context  

On March 7, US President Joe Biden announced that he had instructed the US military to create a temporary port on the coast of the Gaza Strip to allow aid to be delivered to the region from Mediterranean countries.

Construction of Biden seaport in Gaza could take 60 days - Pentagon10.03.24, 01:22 • 85360 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Central Command
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza Strip
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14