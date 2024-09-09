U.S. Senator Graham on meeting with Zelenskyy: the priority of the conversation was to know the restrictions on weapons

Senator Lindsey Graham said that during a meeting with President Zelensky, the priority of the discussion was to lift restrictions on the use of weapons and their more effective use. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

We had a good meeting, there were 3 senators and 3 members of the House of Representatives. The priority of our conversations was the possibility of using weapons more effectively, lifting restrictions on these weapons ,” says Graham.

According to him, there was also a discussion of “attracting retired F-16 pilots from NATO countries who could train combat pilots.”

I hope that after the election there will be additional decisions from Congress on more weapons for Ukraine - Graham emphasized.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said that Russia is avoiding peace as muchas the world is avoiding strong decisions.