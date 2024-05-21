US provides 50 transformers and equipment to help repair Kharkiv's power grid after Russian attacks

The United States has provided electrical equipment to help repair Kharkiv's power grid damaged by Russian attacks, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said, UNN reports.

Last week, through USAID, we delivered 50 voltage transformers, 9 current transformers, and 80 insulators to the Kharkiv power distribution system operator to help power engineers make urgent repairs to the Kharkiv power grid damaged by rocket fire and drone attacks from Russia - Brink wrote in X.

After russian attacks on energy infrastructure: The United States donated more than a hundred generators to Kharkiv region