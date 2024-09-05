ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120148 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123052 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200872 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154895 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153542 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199577 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112452 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188174 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77419 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 48821 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59152 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 88244 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 66543 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188177 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202928 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 20045 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150475 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149682 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153732 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144640 views
US NGOs call on the State Department to use $6.2 billion to help Ukraine by the end of September

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24430 views

Several American NGOs have asked the State Department to use $6.2 billion in aid to Ukraine by September 30. They emphasize the importance of these funds to support Ukraine and prevent a refugee crisis.

Several U.S. NGOs have asked the State Department to use the remaining $6.2 billion in presidential funds to help Ukraine, but only until the end of the fiscal year, which expires on September 30. UNN writes about this with reference to Voice of America.

Details

Organizations such as Nova Ukraine, Leleka Foundation, and 107 branches of the Ukrainian Women's Union of America have filed their appeals.

If the amount is not used, it could be an alarming signal about the US support for Ukraine

- Iryna Anpilogova, a representative of the Ukrainian Women's Union of America, told the publication.

Without these funds, she emphasizes, Ukrainian cities could be depopulated, leading to a refugee crisis that would affect both Europe and the United States.

If the current rate of slippage in appropriations continues until September 30, approximately $5.7 billion will remain unused, warns Razom for Ukraine. They emphasize the importance of President Biden using his authority to withdraw the remaining assets allocated to Ukraine before the September 30 expiration date. The organization calls on the State Department to publish a notice of aid for the full amount of $6.2 billion, which "would send a powerful message to Ukraine, Russia, and American voters that the US administration wants Ukraine to win.

Vadym Heshel, co-founder and president of the Leleka Foundation, noted that daily communication with medics on the front line helps to understand the scale of losses. In his opinion, "many of these lives could be saved with better and richer supplies, equipment and weapons." Therefore, Leleka Foundation also called on the US government to spend $6.2 billion to support Ukraine.

Add

The United States will continue to take measures to hold russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and the DPRK for its support of this war against russia.

The US has not changed its policy on long-range strikes against Russia20.08.24, 05:22 • 117320 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics

