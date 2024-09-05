Several U.S. NGOs have asked the State Department to use the remaining $6.2 billion in presidential funds to help Ukraine, but only until the end of the fiscal year, which expires on September 30. UNN writes about this with reference to Voice of America.

Details

Organizations such as Nova Ukraine, Leleka Foundation, and 107 branches of the Ukrainian Women's Union of America have filed their appeals.

If the amount is not used, it could be an alarming signal about the US support for Ukraine - Iryna Anpilogova, a representative of the Ukrainian Women's Union of America, told the publication.

Without these funds, she emphasizes, Ukrainian cities could be depopulated, leading to a refugee crisis that would affect both Europe and the United States.

If the current rate of slippage in appropriations continues until September 30, approximately $5.7 billion will remain unused, warns Razom for Ukraine. They emphasize the importance of President Biden using his authority to withdraw the remaining assets allocated to Ukraine before the September 30 expiration date. The organization calls on the State Department to publish a notice of aid for the full amount of $6.2 billion, which "would send a powerful message to Ukraine, Russia, and American voters that the US administration wants Ukraine to win.

Vadym Heshel, co-founder and president of the Leleka Foundation, noted that daily communication with medics on the front line helps to understand the scale of losses. In his opinion, "many of these lives could be saved with better and richer supplies, equipment and weapons." Therefore, Leleka Foundation also called on the US government to spend $6.2 billion to support Ukraine.

Add

The United States will continue to take measures to hold russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine and the DPRK for its support of this war against russia.

The US has not changed its policy on long-range strikes against Russia