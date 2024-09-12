The US Navy SEAL team that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 is preparing for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan

Writes UNN with reference to FT.

The United States is training the Navy SEALs who killed Osama bin Laden and preparing for scenarios of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

The Navy's elite Special Forces team, tasked with some of the military's most sensitive and complex missions, has been training for more than a year at Dam Neck, and in Virginia Beach, about 250 km southeast of Washington, DC. The secretive exercise underscores the increased U.S. focus on deterring China from attacking Taiwan.

China prepares armada of ferries to invade Taiwan - The Telegraph

Preparations intensified after Phil Davidson, then commander of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific, warned in 2021 that China could attack Taiwan within six years.

HelpHelp

The 6th SEAL Detachment is a “tier one” unit, the most elite in the U.S. military; it is subordinated to the Joint Special Operations Command.

The unit rescued Richard Phillips, captain of the container ship Maersk Alabama, who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in 2009.

AddendumAddendum

President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that U.S. troops will defend Taiwan in the event of an unprovoked attack by China. Admiral Samuel Paparo, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, recently said that the US military would turn the Taiwan Strait into an “unmanned hellscape” if China attacks.

Taiwan's President suggests that China take away “historical” lands in the Far East from Russia