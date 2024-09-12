ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US Navy SEAL team prepares for possible mission to Taiwan - Financial Times

US Navy SEAL team prepares for possible mission to Taiwan - Financial Times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12178 views

An elite unit of US Navy SEALs is training for scenarios of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Preparations have intensified after warnings of a possible Chinese attack within six years.

The US Navy SEAL team that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 is preparing for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan

Writes UNN with reference to FT.

The United States is training the Navy SEALs who killed Osama bin Laden and preparing for scenarios of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

The Navy's elite Special Forces team, tasked with some of the military's most sensitive and complex missions, has been training for more than a year at Dam Neck, and in Virginia Beach, about 250 km southeast of Washington, DC. The secretive exercise underscores the increased U.S. focus on deterring China from attacking Taiwan.

China prepares armada of ferries to invade Taiwan - The Telegraph28.05.24, 04:55 • 27519 views

Preparations intensified after Phil Davidson, then commander of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific, warned in 2021 that China could attack Taiwan within six years.

The 6th SEAL Detachment is a “tier one” unit, the most elite in the U.S. military; it is subordinated to the Joint Special Operations Command.

The unit rescued Richard Phillips, captain of the container ship Maersk Alabama, who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in 2009.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that U.S. troops will defend Taiwan in the event of an unprovoked attack by China. Admiral Samuel Paparo, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, recently said that the US military would turn the Taiwan Strait into an “unmanned hellscape” if China attacks.

Taiwan's President suggests that China take away “historical” lands in the Far East from Russia02.09.24, 14:54 • 13162 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

