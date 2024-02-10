ukenru
U.S. museum hands over to Ghana artifacts stolen by British troops 150 years ago

U.S. museum hands over to Ghana artifacts stolen by British troops 150 years ago

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32407 views

The American Museum has returned antiquities stolen from Ghana by British troops 150 years ago, which belonged to the royal family of this West African country.

An American museum has handed over to Ghana a collection of antiquities that belonged to the royal family of the West African country, but were stolen about 150 years ago by British troops. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) reported that these items, all royal regalia from the Ashanti Kingdom (a state that existed on most of the territory of modern Ghana in the pre-colonial period - Ed

 the publication says.

The items returned by the Fowler Museum include an elephant tail wreath, two royal throne ornaments, a royal necklace, two strands of necklace, and a decorative throne.

These are objects that connect the present with the past, convey the very essence of civilization

said Ivor Agyemang Dua, director of the Royal Ashanti Museum.
Image

He also noted that the Ashanti people were quite warlike in the past, and there were frequent cases of looting in territories seized from other tribes and peoples. Therefore, some of the artifacts returned to Ghana may have other owners.

They [the original owners] also have equal rights to these objects. If they cannot be identified, but the Ashanti agree that they are looted treasures, then the artifacts should become Ghana's national treasure

Dua said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
reutersReuters
united-statesUnited States

