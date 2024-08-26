U.S. modernizes Juneau port to strengthen its presence in the Arctic

The United States is beginning to modernize the port of Juneau in Alaska, which will be the first step toward strengthening its maritime presence in Arctic waters. This was reported by Forbes on August 25, UNN reports.

Details

The Port of Juneau will be renovated and expanded to become a base for American icebreakers, allowing for better berthing conditions and comfortable crew quarters. The project is expected to bring millions of dollars to the local economy and waterfront.

Upon completion, Juneau plans to receive the temporary icebreaker M/V Aiviq, which was originally built to support oil exploration in the Arctic. Over time, the number of icebreakers based in Juneau will be increased.

Experts emphasize that strengthening the US Arctic presence is becoming critically important against the backdrop of increased cooperation between Russia and China, which are trying to seize control of poorly regulated international maritime areas.

In 2023, the US Navy sent four destroyers to monitor 11 Russian and Chinese ships operating off Alaska. However, the long distances make access to the region difficult, making modernization of port infrastructure essential.

Thanks to new coastal facilities and icebreakers, America plans to strengthen its presence not only in the Arctic waters of Alaska, but also in the southern waters near Antarctica.

US and Canada intercept Russian and Chinese planes near Alaska