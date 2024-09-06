ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US indicted 6 Russians for cyberattacks against Ukraine

US indicted 6 Russians for cyberattacks against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22587 views

A Maryland grand jury indicted 6 Russians for hacking into computer systems in Ukraine and other countries. Five of them are GRU officers, their whereabouts are unknown, and a reward for information has been announced.

A grand jury in the US state of Maryland has indicted six Russians, five of whom are officers of the Russian Military Intelligence Directorate (GRU), for conspiracy to hack computer systems and conspiracy to commit fraud. This was reported on the website of the US Department of Justice, UNN reports.

Details

The indictment, unveiled on September 5, alleges that the Russians conspired to hack into computer systems related to the Ukrainian government in advance of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Their targets initially included Ukrainian government systems and data without military or defense significance, and later expanded to computer systems in countries around the world that supported Ukraine, including the United States, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice. The attacks reportedly targeted 25 other NATO countries in addition to the United States.

The whereabouts of these individuals are unknown, and the Ministry of Justice has announced a reward for information leading to their arrest.

They tried to steal GPS coordinates: hackers carried out a cyberattack on the smartphones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces via Signal05.09.24, 14:54 • 17759 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies

