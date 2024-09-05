They tried to steal GPS coordinates: hackers carried out a cyberattack on the smartphones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces via Signal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
They tried to steal GPS coordinates: hackers carried out a cyberattack on the smartphones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces via Signal

They tried to steal GPS coordinates: hackers carried out a cyberattack on the smartphones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces via Signal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17759 views

Ukrainian experts have detected an attempted cyberattack on military devices via the Signal messenger. Hackers tried to steal data and gain access to GPS coordinates using malware.

Ukrainian experts have prevented an attempted cyberattack on smartphones and tablets of the Defense Forces. The hackers wanted not only to steal information from the devices, but also to gain access to GPS coordinates. This was reported by the State Special Communications Service, UNN reports.

Details

Specialists of the State Special Communications Service and one of the military units detected two cyberattacks. The hackers used Signal  to distribute messages to military personnel with links to download APK files, allegedly of the GRISELDA military system (an automated system for entering, processing, and transmitting information using artificial intelligence) and the Ochi surveillance system.

In the case of GRISELDA, the link opened a copy of the project's official website, which offered to download the “mobile version” of the GRISELDA application. It should be noted that such an application does not exist, and the downloaded APK file was HYDRA malware, the functionality of which, among other things, provides for the possibility of stealing session data (HTTP cookies), contacts, keylogging, etc

- The experts explained. 

Instead, in the case of the Ochi system, a link (Google Drive) offered to download an APK file that contained third-party code in addition to the original program's regular functionality.

The hackers planned to steal the user's login and password. In addition, the attackers hoped to steal the device's GPS coordinates. 

We assume that the attackers modified the legitimate program by adding a third-party JAVA class and implementing its call in the corresponding code blocks

- said the State Special Communications Service. 

We assume that the attackers modified the legitimate program by adding a third-party JAVA class and implementing its call in the corresponding code blocks.

Recall

In the summer, the State Service for Special Communications warned that hackers were actively attacking civil servants, military personnel and representatives of defense companies in Ukraine using the Signal messenger, which is popular among the military.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies

