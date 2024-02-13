ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

US government proposes to auction confiscated superyacht of Russian billionaire Kerimov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29168 views

The US government has proposed to auction the $300 million Kerimov superyacht confiscated from Russian oligarch Suleiman to help cover the monthly maintenance costs of $600,000 while its ownership is being contested in court.

The US government said it spends more than $7 million a year to maintain a superyacht confiscated from Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and urged the court to allow the vessel to be auctioned until the ownership dispute is resolved. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Fijian authorities confiscated Kerimov's 106-meter yacht Amadea in the spring of 2022. The vessel allegedly belongs to Kerimov, but the former executive director of the Russian state oil company Rosneft, Eduard Khudainatov, said last November that he was the owner of the yacht.

In a court filing on February 9, federal prosecutors in Manhattan told U.S. District Judge Dale Ho that the average monthly bill for the maintenance of the Amadea yacht of $600,000 was "excessive," justifying an auction. They added that negotiations to have Khudaynatov pay for the yacht's maintenance were unsuccessful,

- the statement said.

Khudaytanov denies the U.S. government's efforts to auction the yacht. He claims ownership of the vessel and says it cannot be confiscated because it has not been sanctioned.

Addendum

As reported, in May 2022, the Fijian authorities, as part of the fight against sanctions violations, confiscated the superyacht of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov worth $300 million at the request of the United States. In November 2023, prosecutors said that Khudainatov was being used as a front owner to conceal the real owner of the yacht, and that Kerimov owned the yacht through a number of shell companies.

If the U.S. government gains control of Amadea, it will likely be sold at auction, with the proceeds going to Ukraine.

Recall

A Croatian court has ruled to transfer to Ukraine the Royal Romance vessel, which currently belongs to Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

