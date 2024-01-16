US facilities in Erbil not affected by Iranian missile attack - Reuters

Iranian missile strikes did not affect any US facilities in Erbil. This was reported by two American officials to Reuters, UNN reports.

Reuters was unable to independently verify this claim.

Iraqi security sources reported that one missile hit the house of a high-ranking Kurdish intelligence official, and another hit a Kurdish intelligence center. According to the sources, three missiles hit the house of a prominent Kurdish businessman, killing him.

Four people were killed in the Iranian strikes. Several wounded civilians were taken to a local hospital, two medical sources said.

Air traffic at Erbil airport was suspended, security sources said.

On the night of January 16, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil. The explosions took place in an area about 40 kilometers northeast of Erbil in the Kurdistan region.

Iran said it had attempted to attack so-called "anti-Iranian spy centers.

