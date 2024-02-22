$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 770 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46724 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183845 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106816 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 361302 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292507 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210181 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242848 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254330 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160501 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

U.S. cooperates with Turkey to produce artillery ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23448 views

The U.S. will establish three munitions factories in Texas by 2025 to produce 155mm projectiles for Ukraine in cooperation with Turkish defense contractors.

U.S. cooperates with Turkey to produce artillery ammunition

Metal parts for 155-millimeter ammunition will be produced at enterprises in the United States, established in cooperation with subcontractors from the Turkish defense sector. This was reported by Pentagon spokesman Jeff Jurgensen to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, informs UNN.

He said production is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025 at three plants in the state of Texas.

Jurgensen reported that  "the contract for construction, installation, and subsequent production" was awarded to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

Jurgensen added that the ammunition plant will have a production capacity of 30,000 shell casings per month.

U.S. Ambassador Jeff Flake, in a Feb. 14 op-ed for the Desert News, emphasized the importance to Washington of a "strong relationship with Turkey.

In a publication titled "A strong relationship with Turkey is in U.S. interests," he noted that the "transformation" of Turkey's defense sector is an integral part of "the U.S. defense supply chain and NATO's strength.

Supplement

Czech President Petr Pavel saidthat his country has found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells, in particular, there is a possibility of supplying 500,000 shells of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 shells of 122 mm caliber from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is obtained.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
