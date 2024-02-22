U.S. cooperates with Turkey to produce artillery ammunition

Metal parts for 155-millimeter ammunition will be produced at enterprises in the United States, established in cooperation with subcontractors from the Turkish defense sector. This was reported by Pentagon spokesman Jeff Jurgensen to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, informs UNN.

He said production is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025 at three plants in the state of Texas.

Jurgensen reported that "the contract for construction, installation, and subsequent production" was awarded to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

Jurgensen added that the ammunition plant will have a production capacity of 30,000 shell casings per month.

U.S. Ambassador Jeff Flake, in a Feb. 14 op-ed for the Desert News, emphasized the importance to Washington of a "strong relationship with Turkey.

In a publication titled "A strong relationship with Turkey is in U.S. interests," he noted that the "transformation" of Turkey's defense sector is an integral part of "the U.S. defense supply chain and NATO's strength.

Supplement

Czech President Petr Pavel saidthat his country has found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells, in particular, there is a possibility of supplying 500,000 shells of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 shells of 122 mm caliber from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is obtained.