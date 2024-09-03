Up to 31° and rains in some places: weather forecast for today

Dry and hot weather is expected in most regions of Ukraine today. In the southeast and some other regions, there may be short-term rains with thunderstorms. The temperature will reach 26-31°C during the day. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasts, on September 3, in the southeastern part of Ukraine, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions, there will be light short-term rain and thunderstorms in some places; in the rest of the country, no precipitation.

The wind is mainly northeast, 7-12 m/s, in the east of the country during the day there will be gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Temperatures will be 15-20° at night, 12-17° in the western regions; 26-31° during the day, 23-28° in the eastern regions; in the Carpathians 9-14° at night, 20-25° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Wind is mostly northeast, 7-12 m/s. Temperatures at night 15-20°, during the day 26-31°; in Kyiv 18-20° at night, during the day 28-30°.