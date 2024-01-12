Up to 150 people are evacuated from Kupyansk direction every week - Syniehubov

From 50 to 150 people are evacuated from Kupyansk district every week. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov during a briefing, UNN reports.

"We continue to evacuate. We evacuate 50 to 150 people from Kupyansk every week. Recently, we received a request to evacuate 10 families with children," said Sinegubov.

At the same time, he said that despite the shelling of Liptsy, people do not want to leave. Also, only one resident of Kupyansk district was evacuated over the past day.

"Residents of the border area also do not want to leave. Although we are constantly communicating about the need to evacuate this settlement, among other things," added the head of the JMA.

In addition, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Electricity Administration said that power engineers manage to restore from one hundred to one thousand power supply points that are damaged by shelling, but approximately the same number is lost as a result of Russian strikes.

"At present, we have about 16,000 customers in the region without electricity and 34,000 customers without gas supply," summarized Syniehubov.

Earlier, Sinegubov said that Russia is imitating its activity in the Belgorod region, but the enemy does not have enough forces to attack Kharkiv.