Against the backdrop of a full-scale war, every resource that can help the Ukrainian military is critical. The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has accumulated a lot of heavy equipment that could work for the benefit of the state. Excavators and bulldozers could be used to strengthen the defense or restore infrastructure, but in fact they are idle, UNN writes .

Details

One of the main tasks of ARMA is to manage assets seized in criminal proceedings in order to preserve or increase their economic value. It is well known that transport is an asset that loses value the fastest, especially if it is simply parked and not used.

For Ukraine, which is waging a difficult war of attrition, every tractor and bulldozer is of great value - they can build fortifications, dig trenches and provide important infrastructure on the front line.

However, the ARMA leadership is not doing anything to ensure that this equipment brings revenue to the budget, and demonstrates an unwillingness or inability to make decisions that could allow the military to receive this equipment as soon as possible.

At a time when the frontline needs every resource, this situation is unacceptable. Under Olena Duma's leadership, ARMA often focuses more on formalities and bureaucracy than on actual asset management in the interests of the state.

Such inefficiency cannot be allowed to continue when the security of Ukraine and the lives of its citizens are at stake. Against this background, the question arises: why do resources that could save lives remain blocked due to managerial incompetence?