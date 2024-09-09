ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123013 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200806 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154857 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153524 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199544 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Unused resources: equipment that could be useful to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is idle under ARMA's control

Unused resources: equipment that could be useful to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is idle under ARMA's control

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 128030 views

ARMA has accumulated heavy equipment that could help the Armed Forces. The agency does not hand over bulldozers and excavators to the military to strengthen the defense, but the equipment is idle.

Against the backdrop of a full-scale war, every resource that can help the Ukrainian military is critical. The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has accumulated a lot of heavy equipment that could work for the benefit of the state. Excavators and bulldozers could be used to strengthen the defense or restore infrastructure, but in fact they are idle, UNN writes .

Details

One of the main tasks of ARMA is to manage assets seized in criminal proceedings in order to preserve or increase their economic value. It is well known that transport is an asset that loses value the fastest, especially if it is simply parked and not used.

For Ukraine, which is waging a difficult war of attrition, every tractor and bulldozer is of great value - they can build fortifications, dig trenches and provide important infrastructure on the front line.

However, the ARMA leadership is not doing anything to ensure that this equipment brings revenue to the budget, and demonstrates an unwillingness or inability to make decisions that could allow the military to receive this equipment as soon as possible.

At a time when the frontline needs every resource, this situation is unacceptable. Under Olena Duma's leadership, ARMA often focuses more on formalities and bureaucracy than on actual asset management in the interests of the state.

Such inefficiency cannot be allowed to continue when the security of Ukraine and the lives of its citizens are at stake. Against this background, the question arises: why do resources that could save lives remain blocked due to managerial incompetence?

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarPublications

