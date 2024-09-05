Unit 2 capacity at South Ukrainian NPP reduced to 66% - SNRIU

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120108 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200800 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154854 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153522 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143225 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199541 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112450 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188143 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Unit 2 capacity at South Ukrainian NPP reduced to 66% - SNRIU

Unit 2 capacity at South Ukrainian NPP reduced to 66% - SNRIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21748 views

A pumping unit at South Ukraine NPP was shut down due to increased vibration, which led to a 66% reduction in power output at Unit 2. “Energoatom plans to restore the unit and return it to its rated capacity.

At the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, the operation of the pumping unit that pumps water through the reactor was suspended, which reduced the capacity of Unit 2 at the plant to 66%. This was announced by SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

An operational event occurred at the South Ukrainian NPP. An increased vibration of one of the four pumping units that pumps water through the reactor was detected. This unit is currently shut down and, as a result, the capacity of Unit 2 at the NPP has been reduced to 66%. Energoatom is currently planning a set of measures to restore the operational condition of this pumping unit, and after that the power unit will return to operation at its rated capacity

- Korikov said.

He noted that Energoatom is doing everything to restore the pumping unit safely and optimally.

Recall

Yesterday, on September 4, it was reported that a 600 MW power unit at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant was out of service.

NNEGC Energoatom stated that there were no accidents at the South Ukrainian NPPthat could have interfered with the operation of the power unit. The agency emphasizes that the incident was not related to the repair campaign.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy

