Unit 2 capacity at South Ukrainian NPP reduced to 66% - SNRIU

At the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, the operation of the pumping unit that pumps water through the reactor was suspended, which reduced the capacity of Unit 2 at the plant to 66%. This was announced by SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

An operational event occurred at the South Ukrainian NPP. An increased vibration of one of the four pumping units that pumps water through the reactor was detected. This unit is currently shut down and, as a result, the capacity of Unit 2 at the NPP has been reduced to 66%. Energoatom is currently planning a set of measures to restore the operational condition of this pumping unit, and after that the power unit will return to operation at its rated capacity - Korikov said.

He noted that Energoatom is doing everything to restore the pumping unit safely and optimally.

Recall

Yesterday, on September 4, it was reported that a 600 MW power unit at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant was out of service.

NNEGC Energoatom stated that there were no accidents at the South Ukrainian NPPthat could have interfered with the operation of the power unit. The agency emphasizes that the incident was not related to the repair campaign.