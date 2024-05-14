Under the guise of aquarium decorations: fifty Jurassic mollusks were smuggled from Ukraine

Kyiv customs officers have once again prevented the illegal shipment of ancient fossils (this time mollusks) aged 145-149 million years, which have cultural and scientific value, from leaving Ukraine. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

52 remains of fossilized creatures were found during customs control of an international mail shipment bound from Zaporizhzhia to Canada. The sender declared them as aquarium decorations, - the statement said.

It is noted that to determine whether the fossils belong to cultural property, the find was sent for examination to the National Museum of Natural History of Ukraine. According to experts, the fossils are polished mollusks (ammonites), original fossils of various genera that existed in the Jurassic period: Vergatites virgatus (Boch.), Cosmoceras sp., Acantoceras sp., Cardioceras sp., etc.

All paleontological specimens have cultural, scientific, museum, and educational value and are recommended by experts for inclusion in the museum fund of Ukraine.

Under current Ukrainian law, the export of cultural property abroad requires a certificate from the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. The customs officers were not granted such permission.

Kyiv Customs drew up a report under Article 473 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. The paleontological samples were seized.

