Uncontrolled release occurred at Kryvyi Rih coke plant - official information

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7310 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 104762 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 113857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129167 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194455 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236683 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145569 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369708 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182143 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149715 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 104762 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95650 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 113857 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 109275 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129167 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4250 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7390 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13112 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14627 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18500 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Uncontrolled release occurred at Kryvyi Rih coke plant - official information

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18612 views

At the Coke and chemical plant in Kryvyi Rih, an uncontrolled release and cloud appearance occurred due to a sudden power outage, but the situation is currently under control

Uncontrolled release occurred at Kryvyi Rih coke plant - official information

This morning, an uncontrolled release into the atmospheric air and the appearance of a cloud occurred at a Coke plant in Kryvyi Rih. This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and natural resources of Ukraine, writes UNN.

"According to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, this was due to a sudden shutdown of a number of production facilities from the external power system," the ministry said.

Ministry assured that the situation is now under control.

"All sensors of the #Eco - threat mobile app show that there is no excess of air pollution in Kryvyi Rih," the ministry said.

Earlier, information about the uncontrolled release was reported by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Environmental Policy and environmental management of the Verkhovna Rada Elena Krivoruchkina.

"now all professional services are working on the site. Task # 1: minimize the consequences of an accident. The second task is to establish the real causes of the accident and take measures to prevent a repeat of this," the MP said. She also stressed that the scale of the incident should not be equated with an environmental disaster.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41