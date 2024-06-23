Uncontrolled release occurred at Kryvyi Rih coke plant - official information

This morning, an uncontrolled release into the atmospheric air and the appearance of a cloud occurred at a Coke plant in Kryvyi Rih. This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and natural resources of Ukraine, writes UNN.

"According to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, this was due to a sudden shutdown of a number of production facilities from the external power system," the ministry said.

Ministry assured that the situation is now under control.

"All sensors of the #Eco - threat mobile app show that there is no excess of air pollution in Kryvyi Rih," the ministry said.

Earlier, information about the uncontrolled release was reported by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Environmental Policy and environmental management of the Verkhovna Rada Elena Krivoruchkina.

"now all professional services are working on the site. Task # 1: minimize the consequences of an accident. The second task is to establish the real causes of the accident and take measures to prevent a repeat of this," the MP said. She also stressed that the scale of the incident should not be equated with an environmental disaster.