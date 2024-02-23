UN report: most civilian casualties the war in Ukraine are men and boys

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 356 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46378 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183245 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106504 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360617 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292093 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242828 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254308 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160484 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105268 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 183216 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 360577 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292077 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5794 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31849 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54279 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40589 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111101 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

UN report: most civilian casualties the war in Ukraine are men and boys

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29905 views

A UN report shows that the majority of confirmed civilian casualties in Ukraine are men and boys, with 60% of adult casualties killed and wounded being men.

UN report: most civilian casualties the war in Ukraine are men and boys

Of the civilians killed and wounded in the war in Ukraine, 60% are men. This is evidenced by the data of the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission (HRMMU), which was released on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is also noted that there are more boys than girls among the killed and wounded children, UNN reports.

Among the killed and wounded adults are 11,500 men and 7,500 women. Among the children - 900 boys and 670 girls.

- the report says.

Details

It is noted that the UN mission analyzed and took into account only confirmed and identified cases of deaths from February 24, 2022. A total of 30,457 civilians were counted as victims of Russian aggression: 10,582 were killed and 19,875 were injured.

However, the report noted that it was impossible to determine the gender of some of the civilians killed.

According to the report, the bloodiest month of 2022 was March, when 4,290 civilians died in Ukraine.

Losses in 2023 were much lower, but 150 to 200 civilians died every month in Ukraine as a result of hostilities. Most of them are people from the frontline regions.

In 91 percent of cases, civilians suffer from explosive weapons with a wide area of impact, including artillery, tank and MLRS attacks, cruise and ballistic missile attacks, drone attacks, and air strikes.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission found that during the two years of war, 1,072 educational institutions and nearly five hundred medical facilities were destroyed or damaged.

Almost two hundred: the Ministry of Health estimated the destruction of medical facilities over two years of war20.02.24, 09:56 • 26104 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
United Nations
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08