UN report: most civilian casualties the war in Ukraine are men and boys

Of the civilians killed and wounded in the war in Ukraine, 60% are men. This is evidenced by the data of the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission (HRMMU), which was released on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is also noted that there are more boys than girls among the killed and wounded children, UNN reports.

Among the killed and wounded adults are 11,500 men and 7,500 women. Among the children - 900 boys and 670 girls. - the report says.

Details

It is noted that the UN mission analyzed and took into account only confirmed and identified cases of deaths from February 24, 2022. A total of 30,457 civilians were counted as victims of Russian aggression: 10,582 were killed and 19,875 were injured.

However, the report noted that it was impossible to determine the gender of some of the civilians killed.

According to the report, the bloodiest month of 2022 was March, when 4,290 civilians died in Ukraine.

Losses in 2023 were much lower, but 150 to 200 civilians died every month in Ukraine as a result of hostilities. Most of them are people from the frontline regions.

In 91 percent of cases, civilians suffer from explosive weapons with a wide area of impact, including artillery, tank and MLRS attacks, cruise and ballistic missile attacks, drone attacks, and air strikes.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission found that during the two years of war, 1,072 educational institutions and nearly five hundred medical facilities were destroyed or damaged.

Almost two hundred: the Ministry of Health estimated the destruction of medical facilities over two years of war