Umerov: Ukraine to triple defense production by 2025

Today, the Yalta European Strategy forum discussed ways to win Ukraine. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Details

At the Yalta European Strategy forum, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed ways to win Ukraine's war and emphasized the importance of providing Ukrainian soldiers with modern means of defense, including air defense systems and long-range weapons.

Our strength is our people, every Ukrainian soldier - Rustem Umerov noted.

He also emphasized the successes on the battlefield due to the support of allies and the introduction of modern technologies.

Umerov emphasized the growth of Ukrainian defense production and promising projects that could significantly increase the country's defense capabilities. According to him, the potential of Ukraine's defense production can reach $20 billion if international investment is attracted. Last year, this figure was $7 billion, and by 2025, Ukraine plans to triple it.

We are ready to open joint ventures and invite investors to work with us - Rustem Umerov said.

He also emphasized that victory is possible only through unity and quick response, and that there can be no compromises with the aggressor - this is the path to a just peace.

I thank all our partners for their support - Rustem Umerov summarized.

