Umerov on the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council: they discussed strengthening air defense and a “security belt over the western regions”

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129911 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135195 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222807 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166012 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160734 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146205 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211572 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112735 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198623 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105249 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 110064 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106987 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 93025 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 85707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 55070 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198623 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224931 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212545 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 55100 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 85732 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155210 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154158 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158050 views
Umerov on the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council: they discussed strengthening air defense and a “security belt over the western regions”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24020 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov takes part in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss the consequences of Russia's massive attack. They discussed strengthening air defense and supplying air defense systems to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, August 28, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov joined the NATO-Ukraine Council online to inform the allies about the consequences of Russia's most massive attack and the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Umerov's statement on Facebook.

Details

Participated via videoconference in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council convened on the instructions of the President in connection with Russia's massive missile attacks on our cities. Briefed partners on the current situation. We discussed further plans to supply air defense systems and missiles to them. We need to strengthen our air defense

- said the Minister of Defense. 

According to him, Kyiv continues to consult with its partners, including in bilateral formats, on the creation of an air defense shield - the so-called security belt over the western regions of the country.

The most massive air attack: 102 missiles and 99 UAVs shot down26.08.24, 18:56 • 76173 views

I am grateful to our allies for their unwavering support and promised assistance. More and more allies support lifting restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine's self-defense within the framework of international law

- Umerov summarized. 

Recall

At an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, the allies condemned Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg emphasized the need for more support for Kyiv to repel Russian attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

