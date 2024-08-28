Umerov on the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council: they discussed strengthening air defense and a “security belt over the western regions”

On Wednesday, August 28, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov joined the NATO-Ukraine Council online to inform the allies about the consequences of Russia's most massive attack and the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Umerov's statement on Facebook.

Details

Participated via videoconference in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council convened on the instructions of the President in connection with Russia's massive missile attacks on our cities. Briefed partners on the current situation. We discussed further plans to supply air defense systems and missiles to them. We need to strengthen our air defense - said the Minister of Defense.

According to him, Kyiv continues to consult with its partners, including in bilateral formats, on the creation of an air defense shield - the so-called security belt over the western regions of the country.

The most massive air attack: 102 missiles and 99 UAVs shot down

I am grateful to our allies for their unwavering support and promised assistance. More and more allies support lifting restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine's self-defense within the framework of international law - Umerov summarized.

Recall

At an emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, the allies condemned Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg emphasized the need for more support for Kyiv to repel Russian attacks.