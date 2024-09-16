Umerov discusses purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles with Estonian Defense Minister

On Monday, September 16, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held talks with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur. The officials discussed military cooperation between the two countries. Umerov said this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

According to Umerov, they discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Today, I had a productive video call with the Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur. The main focus was on possible new projects aimed at supporting the Ukrainian defense industry. In particular, the procurement of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles - said the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

He also noted that Kyiv appreciates the contribution Estonia has already made to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities in the fight against Russia, as well as the openness of the Estonian side to new formats of cooperation.

Estonia provides Ukraine with Mistral air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian leader Alar Karis in Kyiv . The heads of state discussed defense support, reconstruction projects and the path to the European Union