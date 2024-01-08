Ukrzaliznytsia official detained for helping Russia prepare attacks on railway facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained an official of Ukrzaliznytsia who was spying on military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k region and passing the data to the enemy. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The next FSB agent was an official at one of Ukrzaliznytsia's junction stations. He was recruited this summer. The man collected information about the railroad routes used to transport military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the suspect gathered intelligence on the number and type of weapons delivered by rail. The offender was particularly interested in information on the transportation of Bradley combat vehicles and Leopard tanks to the front.

The occupiers needed intelligence to prepare air strikes on the region's railroad facilities. In this way, the invaders hoped to disrupt the logistics of supplying weapons and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcers exposed the enemy agent, documented his criminal actions and detained him in his own home. He is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The offender faces life imprisonment.

