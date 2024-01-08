ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 10474 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 14196 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 20203 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108967 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116508 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147675 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142636 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179114 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172768 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287763 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

UNN Lite
Ukrzaliznytsia official detained for helping Russia prepare attacks on railway facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Ukrzaliznytsia official detained for helping Russia prepare attacks on railway facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31856 views

An employee of Ukrzaliznytsia, recruited by the FSB, is detained for spying on the echelons of the Armed Forces. He faces life imprisonment.

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained an official of Ukrzaliznytsia who was spying on military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k region and passing the data to the enemy. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The next FSB agent was an official at one of Ukrzaliznytsia's junction stations. He was recruited this summer. The man collected information about the railroad routes used to transport military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the suspect gathered intelligence on the number and type of weapons delivered by rail. The offender was particularly interested in information on the transportation of Bradley combat vehicles and Leopard tanks to the front.

The occupiers needed intelligence to prepare air strikes on the region's railroad facilities. In this way, the invaders hoped to disrupt the logistics of supplying weapons and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcers exposed the enemy agent, documented his criminal actions and detained him in his own home. He is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The offender faces life imprisonment.

Prepared paid articles for Russian online publications: agent of the Russian foreign intelligence service detained in Poltava05.01.24, 16:28 • 23139 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Crimes and emergencies

