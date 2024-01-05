Prepared paid articles for Russian online publications: agent of the Russian foreign intelligence service detained in Poltava

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100490 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111653 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141647 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138674 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176852 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171876 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283671 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178240 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167241 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148853 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45437 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34331 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67368 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36228 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55928 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100490 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283671 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261500 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55928 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141647 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107106 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107085 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123179 views
Actual
Prepared paid articles for Russian online publications: agent of the Russian foreign intelligence service detained in Poltava

Prepared paid articles for Russian online publications: agent of the Russian foreign intelligence service detained in Poltava

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23135 views

In Poltava, the SBU detained a Russian intelligence agent for writing pro-Russian propaganda articles; he faces life in prison for treason.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service in Poltava, who was preparing paid-for articles for Russian online publications. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

The SBU detained in Poltava an agent of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, who conducted information sabotage against Ukraine. On the instructions of the enemy special service, the offender prepared more than 60 paid publications for the Russian online publications "One Family" and "Strategic Culture Foundation,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that these publications spread hostile propaganda to Western countries.

The SBU established that the man had prepared a series of publications in which he "whitewashed" the racist air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

In particular, we are talking about paid-for materials about hostile attacks on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, an apartment building in Dnipro, and massive shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv.

In his articles, the Russian agent tried to discredit the command and soldiers of the Ukrainian troops in the eyes of our country's foreign partners. To disguise his criminal activity, the suspect used the pseudonyms Andrii Uvarov, Ihor Loginov and Petro Zharkov,

- the SBU added.

For this work, the offender received almost 250 thousand hryvnias from his Russian handlers. In addition, he created and headed a pro-Kremlin NGO called "Russian community of Poltava region" in the regional center.

Image

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 2 of Article 111 (high treason);
  •  chs. 2, 3, Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offender faces life imprisonment.

Recall

The Security Service detained in Kyiv the owner of one of the largest agricultural holdings in Ukraine, which supplies food to the racists on the left bank of the Kherson region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising