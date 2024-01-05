Prepared paid articles for Russian online publications: agent of the Russian foreign intelligence service detained in Poltava

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service in Poltava, who was preparing paid-for articles for Russian online publications. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

The SBU detained in Poltava an agent of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, who conducted information sabotage against Ukraine. On the instructions of the enemy special service, the offender prepared more than 60 paid publications for the Russian online publications "One Family" and "Strategic Culture Foundation, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that these publications spread hostile propaganda to Western countries.

The SBU established that the man had prepared a series of publications in which he "whitewashed" the racist air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

In particular, we are talking about paid-for materials about hostile attacks on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, an apartment building in Dnipro, and massive shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv.

In his articles, the Russian agent tried to discredit the command and soldiers of the Ukrainian troops in the eyes of our country's foreign partners. To disguise his criminal activity, the suspect used the pseudonyms Andrii Uvarov, Ihor Loginov and Petro Zharkov, - the SBU added.

For this work, the offender received almost 250 thousand hryvnias from his Russian handlers. In addition, he created and headed a pro-Kremlin NGO called "Russian community of Poltava region" in the regional center.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2 of Article 111 (high treason);

chs. 2, 3, Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offender faces life imprisonment.

