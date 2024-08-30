“Ukrzaliznytsia has presented a project of an inclusive railroad car for group transportation on wheelchairs

On Friday, August 30, Ukrzaliznytsia presented to veterans, medical hubs, and NGOs a project of a unique car for group transportation of passengers who use wheelchairs. This was reported by UNN with reference to UZ.

Details

Initially, the car will have 4 separate compartments, each of which will be able to comfortably accommodate two people in wheelchairs and their attendants. The design and manufacture of this car will be carried out in cooperation with public organizations and people who will directly use this service.

Ukrzaliznytsia is systematically replenishing its fleet with passenger cars that have compartments for transporting people in wheelchairs and other amenities for a comfortable journey. We currently have 50 such cars. And today we are presenting a new project - a unique railcar that will allow us to transport groups of people in wheelchairs for rehabilitation, recreation, competitions, or just travel. We will fully equip it at our own facilities. We plan to produce the first such car next year ,” said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’.

The compartment of this car will also have two sleeping sofas that can change the angle of inclination and fix the body.

In addition, the car will have a lighting control panel, a button to call the conductor, and a speakerphone. There are also special sleeping places for attendants, which do not differ from the usual place in the compartment.

The car will have a ramp and a restroom adapted for a wheelchair user. The vestibule, entrance area, and other space will have parameters for easy movement in a wheelchair.

Of course, there will also be an air conditioning system, a combined heating system and other elements already familiar to modernized railcars.

Recall

High-speed trains and train stations in Kyiv and Lviv have been equipped with sign language announcements . This is part of Ukrzaliznytsia's barrier-free strategy, which includes modernization of train stations and new services for people with disabilities.