“Ukrzaliznytsia has presented a project of an inclusive railroad car for group transportation on wheelchairs

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:29 PM • 129869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135150 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222724 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165972 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160705 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146195 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211531 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198587 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105249 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 110025 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106947 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 92773 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 85266 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 54647 views
Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222724 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211531 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198587 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224900 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212517 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 54647 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 85266 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155180 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154130 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158022 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia has presented a project of an inclusive railroad car for group transportation on wheelchairs

“Ukrzaliznytsia has presented a project of an inclusive railroad car for group transportation on wheelchairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10559 views

“Ukrzaliznytsia has presented a project of a unique railroad car for group transportation of passengers in wheelchairs. The car will have 4 compartments, a ramp, an adapted restroom, and other amenities for a comfortable trip.

On Friday, August 30, Ukrzaliznytsia presented to veterans, medical hubs, and NGOs a project of a unique car for group transportation of passengers who use wheelchairs. This was reported by UNN with reference to UZ.

Details

Initially, the car will have 4 separate compartments, each of which will be able to comfortably accommodate two people in wheelchairs and their attendants. The design and manufacture of this car will be carried out in cooperation with public organizations and people who will directly use this service.

Image

Ukrzaliznytsia is systematically replenishing its fleet with passenger cars that have compartments for transporting people in wheelchairs and other amenities for a comfortable journey. We currently have 50 such cars. And today we are presenting a new project - a unique railcar that will allow us to transport groups of people in wheelchairs for rehabilitation, recreation, competitions, or just travel. We will fully equip it at our own facilities. We plan to produce the first such car next year

 ,” said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’.

The compartment of this car will also have two sleeping sofas that can change the angle of inclination and fix the body.

In addition, the car will have a lighting control panel, a button to call the conductor, and a speakerphone. There are also special sleeping places for attendants, which do not differ from the usual place in the compartment.

Image

The car will have a ramp and a restroom adapted for a wheelchair user. The vestibule, entrance area, and other space will have parameters for easy movement in a wheelchair.

Of course, there will also be an air conditioning system, a combined heating system and other elements already familiar to modernized railcars.

Recall

High-speed trains and train stations in Kyiv and Lviv have been equipped with sign language announcements . This is part of Ukrzaliznytsia's barrier-free strategy, which includes modernization of train stations and new services for people with disabilities.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

