Ukrnafta additionally received more than 5 thousand tons of oil due to well workovers

This year PJSC Ukrnafta has carried out a number of workovers, which allowed the company to receive almost 5.3 thousand tons of additional oil production. This is stated in the company's statement , UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about six well operations performed by external partners who won tenders on the public procurement platform Prozorro.

As of August 2023, the result of all the measures taken is 5.3 thousand tons of additional oil production and 8.061 million cubic meters of gas ,” said Sergiy Koretsky, Director of Ukrnafta.

In total, the company expects to produce 23 thousand tons of oil and 30 million cubic meters of natural gas this year.

Recall

In the summer Ukrnafta started drilling a new exploration well with a depth of 2,754 meters in western Ukraine with an expected initial production rate of 16 tons of oil per day.