Ukrenergo: from 7:00 to 22:00 in most regions there will be three simultaneous outages

In the morning of August 29, an additional round of blackouts was forced in most regions, so three rounds of blackouts will be in effect simultaneously from 7:00 to 22:00 in most regions. Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 568 settlements are without electricity. This was reported by Ukrenergo on Thursday, according to UNN.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, consumption remains high due to the heat wave in most regions of Ukraine. Yesterday, August 28, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 4.8% higher than the previous day, Tuesday, August 27.

As a result of a massive Russian air attack on the power grid on Monday, August 26, Ukraine continues to implement consumption restrictions. In the morning, an additional round of blackouts was forced in most regions - , the company said.

Thus, according to Ukrenergo, from 7:00 to 22:00, three simultaneous blackouts will be in effect in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv regions and in Kyiv.

The company assured us that no exports are taking place and are not planned.

Ukrenergo and Oblenergo grids

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 568 settlements are completely or partially de-energized.

Due to the fighting, there are new blackouts in Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

For technical reasons, consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kyiv regions lost power in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kyiv oblasts.

