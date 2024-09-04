Ukrainians took out a preferential mortgage under the eHouse program for UAH 20 billion: what is the average loan amount

Ukrainians have taken out preferential mortgages under the state program "eHouse" for UAH 20 billion, the Ministry of Economy reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"eOselya is in great demand among the population. Since its launch, more than 12.5 thousand Ukrainian families have received preferential loans worth more than UAH 20 billion. In particular, 9.5 thousand military personnel, teachers, doctors and scientists took out housing loans at a preferential rate of 3% per annum, and 3 thousand other categories of citizens received loans at 7% per annum. Most borrowers sign loan agreements for 15-20 years. The average real estate area is 56.6 square meters, the loan amount is UAH 1.6 million, and the average real estate value is UAH 2.19 million - said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The volume of loans disbursed in the first eight months of this year is reportedly higher than last year's figure, amounting to UAH 10.5 billion

According to Svyrydenko, the largest number of loans was issued:

in regional centers - 34% of transactions;

in cities - 24% of transactions;

in villages - 23% of transactions

19% of transactions in the capital.

Recall

On August 16, 2024, the government eased the conditions for granting loans to borrowers under the age of 25. In the near future, they will be able to get a mortgage with a down payment of 10% (instead of 20%). Also, IDP family members (parents, spouses, and their children) will be able to take out a preferential loan at 7%, and other citizens will be able to make a down payment on a home using a housing certificate from eVodnovlenie.