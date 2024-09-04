Ukrainians took out a preferential mortgage under the eHouse program for UAH 20 billion: what is the average loan amount

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129780 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135028 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222490 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165855 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160628 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146170 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112732 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198466 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105246 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 109912 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109912 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 106816 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106816 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 91936 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 91936 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 83881 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 83881 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 53240 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 53240 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222490 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222490 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211409 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198466 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224775 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 212393 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212393 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 53240 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 53240 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 83881 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 83881 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 155112 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155112 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154061 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157959 views
Ukrainians took out a preferential mortgage under the eHouse program for UAH 20 billion: what is the average loan amount

Ukrainians took out a preferential mortgage under the eHouse program for UAH 20 billion: what is the average loan amount

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23124 views

More than 12.5 thousand Ukrainian families have received preferential housing loans under the government program “eOselya”. Most loans were issued in regional centers, towns and villages, with the average loan amount amounting to UAH 1.6 million.

Ukrainians have taken out preferential mortgages under the state program "eHouse" for UAH 20 billion, the Ministry of Economy reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"eOselya is in great demand among the population. Since its launch, more than 12.5 thousand Ukrainian families have received preferential loans worth more than UAH 20 billion. In particular, 9.5 thousand military personnel, teachers, doctors and scientists took out housing loans at a preferential rate of 3% per annum, and 3 thousand other categories of citizens received loans at 7% per annum. Most borrowers sign loan agreements for 15-20 years. The average real estate area is 56.6 square meters, the loan amount is UAH 1.6 million, and the average real estate value is UAH 2.19 million

- said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The volume of loans disbursed in the first eight months of this year is reportedly higher than last year's figure, amounting to UAH 10.5 billion

According to Svyrydenko, the largest number of loans was issued:

  • in regional centers  - 34% of transactions;
  • in cities - 24% of transactions; 
  • in villages -  23% of transactions
  • 19% of transactions in the capital.

Recall

On August 16, 2024, the government eased the conditions for granting loans to borrowers under the age of 25. In the near future, they will be able to get a mortgage with a down payment of 10% (instead of 20%). Also, IDP family members (parents, spouses, and their children) will be able to take out a preferential loan at 7%, and other citizens will be able to make a down payment on a home using a housing certificate from eVodnovlenie.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising