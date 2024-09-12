Ukrainians sent 628+ thousand messages via eVorog chatbot

Over the two and a half years of operation of the eEnemy chatbot, Ukrainians have sent more than 628,000 reports about enemy equipment and movements in the occupied territories. This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

Details

“People's intelligence works, and eVorog confirms it. In 2.5 years, Ukrainians have used the chatbot 628+ thousand times. Each of your requests is as valuable to the Defense Forces as intelligence data, UAVs or satellite images,” the statement said.

It is emphasized that despite the occupation, propaganda and danger, Ukrainians do not stop and do everything to help the military. And often these messages become real “eyes” for the Defense Forces in the occupied territory.

The Ministry urges Ukrainians to be careful and cautious and to access the eVorog chatbot only from the home screen in the Diia app or by clicking on the link https://t.me/evorog_bot..