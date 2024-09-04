Ukrainians Denisenko and Veraksa win gold and silver in swimming at the 2024 Paralympics

On Wednesday, September 4, two Ukrainian athletes, Yaroslav Denysenko (gold) and Maksym Veraksa (silver), won a double podium at the 2024 Paralympics. The guys won gold and silver. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne. Sport.

Details

Denysenko triumphed thanks to a breakthrough in the final of the two pools: he swam from fourth place to first place with a score of 53.11 seconds.

Maksym Veraksa, who was the first to swim the opening 50 meters of the course, lost 0.53 seconds to his teammate. The third Ukrainian in the final, Ilya Yaremenko, finished in seventh place.

Thus, the top three medalists at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the 100-meter freestyle (S12 class) are as follows:

Yaroslav Denysenko (Ukraine) 53.11 seconds Maxim Veraksa (Ukraine) 53.64 Raman Saley (Azerbaijan) 53.65

...

7. Ilya Yaremenko (Ukraine) 54.63

Recall

Ukrainian swimmers Yuriy Shengur and Andriy Trusov won a double podium in the 100-meter backstroke in the S7 class. The athletes won gold and silver respectively.