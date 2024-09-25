Ukrainians can use “eRestoration” for the down payment on “eHouse” through “Diia” - Fedorov

Ukrainians can use the eRestoration certificate for the first installment of the eHouse program through Diia, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Pay the down payment for "eHouse" with the "eRestoration" certificate - new opportunities in Diia. From now on, Ukrainians who lost their homes due to the war will be able to use the "eRestoration" housing certificate to pay the down payment for a mortgage under the "eHouse" program - Fedorov wrote.

How it will work

"For example, you received a certificate for ₴2 million for destroyed housing, but the apartment you want to buy is more expensive. Previously, you would have had to pay the difference immediately from your own funds or look for a cheaper option. Now, you can cover the down payment with the eRestoration certificate and take the rest on credit through eOselya," Fedorov explained.

According to him, depending on the preferential category, the loan rate will be 3% or 7%.

