Ukrainians are urged to use powerful equipment in the daytime: shortages persist during peak hours

Electricity consumption is in line with seasonal levels. Five settlements in the Khmelnytsky region are still without power due to the weather. If possible, Ukrainians are urged to use powerful appliances during the daytime, from 10:00 to 16:00, as there is still a shortage during peak hours. UNN reports this with reference to the data of NPC Ukrenergo for Tuesday.

Consumption

Today, on October 1, the level of consumption, as of 9:30 a.m., was 1.6% lower than the previous day, Monday, September 30.

"During the hours of maximum consumption, the power system remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of SPPs - from 10:00 to 16:00," the company emphasized.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy pointed out that "power engineers continue to keep the energy system balanced.

Import

It will be supplied throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 8,711 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,023 MW in some hours.

Power outages

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 546 settlements are without power supply in full or partially this morning.

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a wire was damaged during an inspection of overhead lines. There were no power outages. Overhead lines were disconnected as a result of hostilities.

In Donetsk region, a UAV attack caused equipment to catch fire, blacking out substations and household consumers. The fire was extinguished. The shelling of a substation also resulted in a fire and damage to equipment. Overhead lines were disconnected. Consumers were not cut off from power. The fire has been extinguished.

According to Ukrenergo, 5 settlements in Khmelnytsky region were cut off from electricity supply in the morning due to bad weather. For technical reasons, there are consumers without power in Odesa region.

Emergencies

In Chernihiv region, according to the Ministry of Energy, the inspection of the substation revealed signs of arson.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.34 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.