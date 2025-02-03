ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 42030 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75345 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104082 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125772 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102767 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131192 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103636 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113355 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Ukrainians accumulated UAH 414 million of National Cashback in January

Ukrainians accumulated UAH 414 million of National Cashback in January

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43342 views

The National Cashback program has attracted more than 5 million active users who have accumulated almost UAH 1.3 billion. 1.7 thousand manufacturers joined the program, offering cashback on 360 thousand Ukrainian goods.

In the five months since its launch, the National Cashback program has gained momentum - the number of active users has exceeded 5 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Ministry of Economy.

"In total, Ukrainians have accumulated almost UAH 1.3 billion in cashback. In the first month of 2025, Ukrainians accumulated UAH 414 million," the Ministry's website says.

The Ministry of Economy emphasized that the cashback for December and January will be paid at the end of February 2025 due to the peculiarities of the budget process.

The number of manufacturers that joined the program reached 1.7 thousand as of the beginning of February 2025, and the cashback itself is available for 360 thousand Ukrainian-made goods.

Cashback of 10% is provided for purchases of Ukrainian goods that their manufacturers have submitted for participation in the program and purchased at participating retail outlets.

The point of sale must operate under the general taxation system and issue fiscal checks - more information can be found on the program's website. Thus, the state program funds are used to support the legal segment of the economy.

Any Ukrainian over the age of 18 can participate in the program. The maximum cashback amount per month is UAH 3000.

As a reminder, the state paid UAH 388 million in cashback to Ukrainians for the purchase of domestic goods, and in November, payments doubled. Payments for December and January have been postponed to the end of February 2025 due to the peculiarities of the budget process.

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine

