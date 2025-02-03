Ukrainians accumulated UAH 414 million of National Cashback in January

In the five months since its launch, the National Cashback program has gained momentum - the number of active users has exceeded 5 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Ministry of Economy.

"In total, Ukrainians have accumulated almost UAH 1.3 billion in cashback. In the first month of 2025, Ukrainians accumulated UAH 414 million," the Ministry's website says.

The Ministry of Economy emphasized that the cashback for December and January will be paid at the end of February 2025 due to the peculiarities of the budget process.

The number of manufacturers that joined the program reached 1.7 thousand as of the beginning of February 2025, and the cashback itself is available for 360 thousand Ukrainian-made goods.

Cashback of 10% is provided for purchases of Ukrainian goods that their manufacturers have submitted for participation in the program and purchased at participating retail outlets.

The point of sale must operate under the general taxation system and issue fiscal checks - more information can be found on the program's website. Thus, the state program funds are used to support the legal segment of the economy.

Any Ukrainian over the age of 18 can participate in the program. The maximum cashback amount per month is UAH 3000.

As a reminder, the state paid UAH 388 million in cashback to Ukrainians for the purchase of domestic goods, and in November, payments doubled. Payments for December and January have been postponed to the end of February 2025 due to the peculiarities of the budget process.