Ukrainian polar explorers show a sea leopard basking in the sun

Researchers have shown a sea leopard basking in the sun, even the approach of polar explorers on a boat does not bother him at all. Writes UNN with reference to the National Antarctic Science Center.

From the leopard's “smiling” appearance, one would not immediately say that it is one of the main predators of Antarctica, eating penguins and even its own relatives, seals. But it hunts only in water, and rests on land (mostly on ice floes), - the polar explorers said.

Details

It is noted that this species of seal loves loneliness: only during mating does it look for a mate.

The polar explorers added that this season, several of these animals stayed in the waters of the Akademik Vernadsky station, hunting for sub-Antarctic penguins - there were a record 7,000 of them on our island.

