Ukrainian polar explorers show a sea leopard basking in the sun
The Ukrainian polar explorers showed a sea leopard basking in the sun despite their approach by boat.
Writes UNN with reference to the National Antarctic Science Center.
From the leopard's “smiling” appearance, one would not immediately say that it is one of the main predators of Antarctica, eating penguins and even its own relatives, seals. But it hunts only in water, and rests on land (mostly on ice floes),
Details
It is noted that this species of seal loves loneliness: only during mating does it look for a mate.
The polar explorers added that this season, several of these animals stayed in the waters of the Akademik Vernadsky station, hunting for sub-Antarctic penguins - there were a record 7,000 of them on our island.
Recall
Polar researchers from the National Antarctic Science Center recordeda young humpback whale jumping out of the water in Antarctica, a behavior known as breaching, which helps whales get rid of parasites and communicate.