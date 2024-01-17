Ukrainian military shoots down X-59 missile over Dnipro region

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 5916 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 11316 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 16934 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108530 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116372 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147528 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142609 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179103 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287567 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 52155 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 56542 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 66554 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 92932 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 55548 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 5916 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108530 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287567 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254416 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239419 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 92932 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147528 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108495 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108363 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124356 views
Ukrainian military shoots down X-59 missile over Dnipro region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58873 views

The missile was reportedly shot down by the Vostok Air Command.

The Ukrainian military destroyed an X-59 guided missile in the sky over Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Sergey Lysak, UNN reports.

"Our air defense system is firing. In Dniprovsky district, the defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy missile," said Lysak.

He noted that the missile was shot down by the Vostok Air Command.

Recall

Around 17:30, the sound of an explosion was heard in Dnipro.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

