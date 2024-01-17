Ukrainian military shoots down X-59 missile over Dnipro region

The Ukrainian military destroyed an X-59 guided missile in the sky over Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Sergey Lysak, UNN reports.

"Our air defense system is firing. In Dniprovsky district, the defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy missile," said Lysak.

He noted that the missile was shot down by the Vostok Air Command.

Recall

Around 17:30, the sound of an explosion was heard in Dnipro.