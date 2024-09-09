The Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna notesthat the Ukrainian Legion, which was discussed earlier, is "on paper for now," UNN writes.

Details

"During his July visit to Warsaw, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the Ukrainian Legion. The unit was supposed to unite volunteers from among Ukrainians permanently residing in Poland and other European countries, and the Polish army was to train them. Two months later, Kyiv has not started official recruitment," the article says.

It is stated that on July 11, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski spoke at the NATO Public Forum in Washington about "several thousand Ukrainians who managed to register". The publication writes that these words were widely quoted by the Ukrainian media. However, according to journalists, "the minister was misled.

"We are focusing on getting everything working in early August," Vasyl Zvarych, who was ambassador to Poland at the time of the contract and now holds the same position in the Czech Republic, said in a commentary on July 25.

According to the publication, as PAP notes, Zvarych spoke about "applications from applicants" that came "before the start of the official information campaign of consular offices", and not about "official registration".

"The diplomat explained that a technical agreement detailing our roles should be signed first. Such a document was signed on Friday during a visit to Poland by Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk," the newspaper reports.

The DGP asked the Polish authorities about Sikorski's words about thousands of registered Ukrainians.

"We reserve the right to inform the Ministry of Defense about the measures and agreements taken," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland said.

"The responsibility for organizing and conducting the draft will be assigned to Ukrainian partners," the defense ministry in Warsaw said.

The DGP newspaper has not yet received a response from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, PAP reports.

