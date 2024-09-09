Ukrainian Legion in Poland is “on paper for now” - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120047 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122909 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200627 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154757 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153473 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199455 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188069 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105108 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Ukrainian Legion in Poland is “on paper for now” - media

Ukrainian Legion in Poland is “on paper for now” - media

 • 38006 views

A Polish newspaper reports delays in the creation of the Ukrainian Legion, and official recruitment has not yet begun, despite previous statements.

The Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna notesthat the Ukrainian Legion, which was discussed earlier, is "on paper for now," UNN writes.

Details

"During his July visit to Warsaw, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of the Ukrainian Legion. The unit was supposed to unite volunteers from among Ukrainians permanently residing in Poland and other European countries, and the Polish army was to train them. Two months later, Kyiv has not started official recruitment," the article says.

It is stated that on July 11, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski spoke at the NATO Public Forum in Washington about "several thousand Ukrainians who managed to register". The publication writes that these words were widely quoted by the Ukrainian media. However, according to journalists, "the minister was misled.

"We are focusing on getting everything working in early August," Vasyl Zvarych, who was ambassador to Poland at the time of the contract and now holds the same position in the Czech Republic, said in a commentary on July 25.

According to the publication, as PAP notes, Zvarych spoke about "applications from applicants" that came "before the start of the official information campaign of consular offices", and not about "official registration".

"The diplomat explained that a technical agreement detailing our roles should be signed first. Such a document was signed on Friday during a visit to Poland by Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk," the newspaper reports.

The DGP asked the Polish authorities about Sikorski's words about thousands of registered Ukrainians.

"We reserve the right to inform the Ministry of Defense about the measures and agreements taken," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland said.

"The responsibility for organizing and conducting the draft will be assigned to Ukrainian partners," the defense ministry in Warsaw said.

The DGP newspaper has not yet received a response from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, PAP reports.

We call on all Ukrainians in Europe to join the Ukrainian Legion - Umerov09.07.24, 23:28 • 55949 views

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

