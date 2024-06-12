Ukrainian high jumpers win silver and bronze at the European Athletics Championships

Ukrainian high jumpers won two medals at the European Athletics Championships in Rome. Vlad Lavsky won silver with a jump of 2.29 meters, and Oleg Doroshchuk became a bronze medalist with a result of 2.26 meters. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Vlad Lavsky, who made his debut at a major international adult competition, showed a great result. In his first senior final, he jumped a height of 2.29 meters and won a silver medal.

Bronze medalist Oleh Doroshchuk finished the competition with a score of 2.26 meters.

Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi won the gold medal at home.

