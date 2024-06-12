Ukrainian high jumpers win silver and bronze at the European Athletics Championships

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48576 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136192 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141442 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233383 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169917 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162772 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147339 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216798 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112878 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203455 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52496 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34672 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 47212 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105928 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101501 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216798 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229630 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216969 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101501 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105928 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157347 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156173 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160000 views
Ukrainian high jumpers win silver and bronze at the European Athletics Championships

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16819 views

Ukrainian high jumpers Vlad Lavsky and Oleh Doroshchuk won silver and bronze medals respectively at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Ukrainian high jumpers won two medals at the European Athletics Championships in Rome. Vlad Lavsky won silver with a jump of 2.29 meters, and Oleg Doroshchuk became a bronze medalist with a result of 2.26 meters. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Ukrainian high jumpers won two awards.

Vlad Lavsky, who made his debut at a major international adult competition, showed a great result. In his first senior final, he jumped a height of 2.29 meters and won a silver medal.

Bronze medalist Oleh Doroshchuk finished the competition with a score of 2.26 meters.

Add

Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi won the gold medal at home.

Ukrainians won silver at the world Modern Pentathlon Championships10.06.24, 15:38 • 14656 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports

