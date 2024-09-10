Ukrainian goalkeeper illegally crossed the border to play in Belarus

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Ukrainian goalkeeper illegally crossed the border to play in Belarus

UNN

 • 18560 views

Denis Shelikhov swam across the Tisza River to join the Belarusian club Slavia Mozyr. The goalkeeper had been training for two months to swim with fins, preparing for the illegal border crossing.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Denis Shelikhov illegally crossed the state border to complete his transfer to the Belarusian club Slavia Mozyr, swimming across the Tisza River. This was reported by MP Vitaliy Glagola, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 35-year-old Shelikhov carefully prepared for his escape from Ukraine, going to the river for two months to train to swim with fins.

The player himself could not explain the legality of his departure from the territory of Ukraine and did not refute the publication's information.

“Did he swim across the Tisza? Well, these are your guesses and assumptions of the guys who told you, they know better, so let them tell you. Don't you have anything else to say or write about Ukrainian football,” Shelikhov said.

Context

Shelikhov already has experience playing in Belarus, having previously defended the colors of Islacha and Promini. During his career, he also played for Ukrainian Dnipro, Volyn, Mykolaiv, VPK-Agro, Metalist 1925, LNZ and Victoria, and Georgian Saburtalo.

Two “divers” were detained near the border with Romania10.09.24, 15:22 • 12127 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsCrimes and emergencies

