Ukrainian goalkeeper illegally crossed the border to play in Belarus

Ukrainian goalkeeper Denis Shelikhov illegally crossed the state border to complete his transfer to the Belarusian club Slavia Mozyr, swimming across the Tisza River. This was reported by MP Vitaliy Glagola, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 35-year-old Shelikhov carefully prepared for his escape from Ukraine, going to the river for two months to train to swim with fins.

The player himself could not explain the legality of his departure from the territory of Ukraine and did not refute the publication's information.

“Did he swim across the Tisza? Well, these are your guesses and assumptions of the guys who told you, they know better, so let them tell you. Don't you have anything else to say or write about Ukrainian football,” Shelikhov said.

Context

Shelikhov already has experience playing in Belarus, having previously defended the colors of Islacha and Promini. During his career, he also played for Ukrainian Dnipro, Volyn, Mykolaiv, VPK-Agro, Metalist 1925, LNZ and Victoria, and Georgian Saburtalo.

