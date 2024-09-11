Ukrainian Foreign Minister held 20 phone conversations in six days: key topics

In six working days, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga held 20 telephone conversations with 21 foreign ministers from different countries and parts of the world. Among the priority topics were Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, permission to use existing weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia without restrictions, and the use of air defense, UNN reports.

"In just 6 working days, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga held 20 telephone conversations with 21 foreign ministers from different countries and parts of the world - Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the priority topics of conversations with foreign colleagues were:

- Strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

- Increasing defense production and investment

- Ukraine's ability to use its existing weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia without restriction

- Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO

- expanding cooperation with countries around the world

- ensuring comprehensive accountability for Russia's crimes

- Implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula

- increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor state

- engaging partner air defense systems to shoot down Russian drones and missiles in Ukrainian skies

According to the ministry, Andriy Sybiga assured his interlocutors of the immutability of the foreign policy course and received assurances of further unwavering support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, protecting its sovereignty and restoring its territorial integrity.

Andrii Sybigu was appointed the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine