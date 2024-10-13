Ukrainian badminton players win medals at international tournaments
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian badminton players won silver at the tournament in Istanbul and 8 medals at competitions in Germany. The awards include two golds from Ivan Tsaregorodtsev and Anastasia Alymova at the YONEX German Ruhr U19 International 2024.
Ukrainian badminton players have shown impressive results at international competitions. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Polina Bugrova and Yevhenia Kantemir won a silver medal in the women's doubles category at the VICTOR Turkish International Challenge in Istanbul.
Ukrainian athletes won a total of 8 medals at the YONEX German Ruhr U19 International 2024 in Mulheim am Ruhr (Germany). Among them, Ivan Tsaregorodtsev and Anastasia Alymova won two golds, and Rayia Almalalkha, Maria Koryagina, Yaroslava Vantsarovska, Danil Sedov, Vladislav Stepanchenko and Serhiy Marushchak also distinguished themselves.
Ukrainian rowers win bronze at the World Beach Sprint Championships15.09.24, 21:56 • 19532 views