Ukrainian Armed Forces use special thermobaric shells against the enemy in Kursk region - video shows
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine used special thermobaric shells against enemy forces in the Kursk region. Flamethrower systems “Sivalka-VM8” of the chemical warfare units of the Support Forces carry out fire damage to enemy manpower.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region are striking enemy forces with special thermobaric shells. The video was shown by the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.
Flamethrower systems "Sower-VM8" of the chemical warfare units of the Support Forces carry out fire damage to enemy manpower in the Kursk region with special thermobaric shells
They also added that the chemical warfare troops of the Support Forces include flamethrower units that carry out flamethrower attacks on the enemy at their positions and in shelters in the most important areas.
