Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down a Russian Orion drone in the Kursk sector

On August 31, 2024, at about 11:00, the Ukrainian Air Force successfully shot down a Russian Orion unmanned aerial vehicle in the Kursk direction. This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

“The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-endurance drone that has been in service with the Russian army since 2020. According to the Air Force, this UAV is used for visual, radar, and radio reconnaissance, and is capable of conducting long-duration patrols in designated areas.

This event once again emphasizes the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military in countering Russian drone threats.

The press service says that Orion weighs 1150 kg. The payload is 200 kg. It can be equipped with up to four different types of ammunition, including air-to-surface missiles.

