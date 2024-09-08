UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: russians lost 1270 troops and significant equipment over 24 hours

Terrorists lost 1270 soldiers during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 08.09.24:

- Personnel: 625260 (+1270).

- Tanks: 8636 (+4).

- Armored combat vehicles: 16897 (+19).

- Artillery systems: 17804 (+30).

- MLRS: 1180 (+2)

- Air defense means: 942.

- Airplanes: 368.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14864 (+80).

- Cruise missiles: 2588.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 24218 (+47).

- Special equipment: 3047 (+10).

General Staff: 168 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector