UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: russians lost 1270 troops and significant equipment over 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of the invaders over the day: 1270 soldiers, 4 tanks, 19 armored personnel carriers and other equipment. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 625260 people.
Details
Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 08.09.24:
- Personnel: 625260 (+1270).
- Tanks: 8636 (+4).
- Armored combat vehicles: 16897 (+19).
- Artillery systems: 17804 (+30).
- MLRS: 1180 (+2)
- Air defense means: 942.
- Airplanes: 368.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14864 (+80).
- Cruise missiles: 2588.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 24218 (+47).
- Special equipment: 3047 (+10).
