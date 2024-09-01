Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 166 attacks of the occupants, causing significant losses

Ukrainian troops continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat engagements have taken place. This is reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian invaders launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 14 missiles, 55 air strikes with the use of 63 combat aircraft, and 427 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy fired about 2,800 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants carried out five attacks near Vovchansk and Lypky during the day. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy assaults, and two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, enemy losses amounted to 70 occupants killed and wounded, two tanks, two armored personnel carriers, 35 UAVs and six vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three armored personnel carriers and six occupant vehicles were damaged.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions fourteen times in the Kupyansk sector near Sinkivka and Hlushkivka. Two firefights are ongoing.

Military operations in the East

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies tried to advance 17 times near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske. Ukraine's defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks, and another battle is ongoing near Makiivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka. Six attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, three more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants carried out five assault attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Klishchiyivka, Mayske and Markove. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense. The occupants attacked 16 times near Toretsk and Nelipivka. The battle is ongoing.

High intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements increased to 62. The invaders continue to attack the combat formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. Our defenders repelled 58 enemy attacks, four combat engagements are still ongoing. The situation is the most intense in the area of Novohrodivka, where 27 combat engagements took place.

Preliminary losses of the aggressor amounted to 212 occupants killed and wounded. Three armored combat vehicles and a car were also destroyed, five artillery systems and two nuclear vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, there were 23 combat engagements as of this time of day. The occupants tried to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Twenty-one attacks were repelled, two more are ongoing.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor stormed the frontline 13 times in the areas of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka. Ukrainian troops stopped ten enemy attacks, three more are ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives in the Huliaypillia and Orikhove sectors today.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, two enemy attempts to take the positions of our soldiers failed.

Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces.

Special mention should be made of the soldiers of the 46th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces and the 35th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are bravely holding their positions, skillfully repelling enemy attacks, effectively using firepower against manpower and equipment, causing significant losses to the occupiers.

General Staff: 179 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector