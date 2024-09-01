Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 166 attacks of the occupants, causing significant losses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134727 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221952 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165592 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160457 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146119 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211141 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112728 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198218 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105244 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 100174 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109645 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106528 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 90182 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 81028 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221941 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211138 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198216 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224525 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212145 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51123 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 81028 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154957 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153907 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157805 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 166 attacks of the occupants, causing significant losses

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 166 attacks of the occupants, causing significant losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19797 views

The Ukrainian military is successfully resisting enemy attempts to advance deeper into the territory. Over the past day, 166 combat engagements took place, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

Ukrainian troops continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat engagements have taken place. This is reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian invaders launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 14 missiles, 55 air strikes with the use of 63 combat aircraft, and 427 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy fired about 2,800 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants carried out five attacks near Vovchansk and Lypky during the day. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy assaults, and two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, enemy losses amounted to 70 occupants killed and wounded, two tanks, two armored personnel carriers, 35 UAVs and six vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three armored personnel carriers and six occupant vehicles were damaged.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions fourteen times in the Kupyansk sector near Sinkivka and Hlushkivka. Two firefights are ongoing.

Military operations in the East

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies tried to advance 17 times near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske. Ukraine's defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks, and another battle is ongoing near Makiivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka. Six attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, three more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants carried out five assault attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Klishchiyivka, Mayske and Markove. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense. The occupants attacked 16 times near Toretsk and Nelipivka. The battle is ongoing.

High intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements increased to 62. The invaders continue to attack the combat formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. Our defenders repelled 58 enemy attacks, four combat engagements are still ongoing. The situation is the most intense in the area of Novohrodivka, where 27 combat engagements took place.

Preliminary losses of the aggressor amounted to 212 occupants killed and wounded. Three armored combat vehicles and a car were also destroyed, five artillery systems and two nuclear vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, there were 23 combat engagements as of this time of day. The occupants tried to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Twenty-one attacks were repelled, two more are ongoing.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor stormed the frontline 13 times in the areas of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka. Ukrainian troops stopped ten enemy attacks, three more are ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives in the Huliaypillia and Orikhove sectors today.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, two enemy attempts to take the positions of our soldiers failed.

Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces.

Special mention should be made of the soldiers of the 46th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces and the 35th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are bravely holding their positions, skillfully repelling enemy attacks, effectively using firepower against manpower and equipment, causing significant losses to the occupiers.

General Staff: 179 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector30.08.24, 23:19 • 81956 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising