Ukrainian Armed Forces advance in Kursk region and take control of two more settlements - Zelensky

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. According to him, Ukrainian troops have advanced between 1 and 3 kilometers in the region and taken control of two new settlements, UNN reports .

“Our forces are advancing from 1 to 3 kilometers in the Kursk region. We have taken control of two more settlements. Active actions are underway in one more settlement. There is a replenishment of the exchange fund,” President Zelensky said during his latest address.

The operation is ongoing, and the Ukrainian military continues to take active steps to liberate the territories from the Russian occupiers. The replenishment of the exchange fund indicates success in capturing prisoners of war, which may play an important role in future exchanges.

Ukraine continues to demonstrate its indomitable spirit and determination in the fight for its independence as it moves forward with the liberation of the occupied territories.

