Ukrainian Armed Forces adhere to international law: the Foreign Ministry denies Russia's statements about Ukraine's alleged attack on the Kursk NPP

Ukraine officially denies the Russian statement about the alleged strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk nuclear power plant. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, UNN reports .

Details

We categorically deny the Russian media's allegations of Ukrainian strikes on or near the Kursk nuclear power plant - Tychy said.

He also emphasized that unlike the Russian occupiers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to international humanitarian law and do not attack civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Recall

Russia said that a fire broke out near the Kursk nuclear power plant in the city of Kurchatov . A number of Russian media outlets claimed that a Ukrainian drone, the Palianytsia, could have been sent toward Kurchatov .

Russian Telegram channels also claimed that Ukraine allegedly tried to strike the Kursk NPP.

However, a little later, even the local governor admitted that the explosions were the work of Russian air defense and the incident had nothing to do with the Kursk nuclear power plant