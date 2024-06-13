Ukrainian Armed Forces: 126 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the past day, 126 combat engagements took place at the front, 34 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev said this during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports .

There were 126 combat engagements over the last day. Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched 4 missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using 11 missiles, 38 air strikes using 56 UAVs - Kovalev said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants continue their offensive . A total of 11 combat engagements took place. The fighting took place in Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhy.

In the Kupyansk sector , 15 attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Terny and Serebryansky forest.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 10 enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian troops' defenses in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka were stopped.

In the Pokrovske sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 34 attacks in the areas of Kalynivka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Sokil and Netaylove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense 11 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Vodiane and Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, 6 combat engagements took place in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Russian invaders made 6 attacks over the past day.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 522,810 people, 7928 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.