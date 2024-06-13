Ukrainian Armed Forces: 126 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48304 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136157 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141407 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233319 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169894 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162763 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216766 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112877 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203424 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52311 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34423 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46888 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105882 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101450 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233319 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203424 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216939 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101450 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105882 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157338 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156162 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159989 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces: 126 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23349 views

Over the last day, 126 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense situation was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 34 enemy attacks.

Over the past day, 126 combat engagements took place at the front, 34 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev said this during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

There were 126 combat engagements over the last day. Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched 4 missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using 11 missiles, 38 air strikes using 56 UAVs

- Kovalev said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants continue their offensive . A total of 11 combat engagements took place. The fighting took place in Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhy.

In the Kupyansk sector , 15 attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Terny and Serebryansky forest.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 10 enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian troops' defenses in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka were stopped.

In the Pokrovske sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 34 attacks in the areas of Kalynivka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Sokil and Netaylove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense 11 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Vodiane and Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, 6 combat engagements took place in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Russian invaders made 6 attacks over the past day.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 522,810 people, 7928 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising