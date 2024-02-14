Ukrainian Academy of Engineering and Pedagogy to be merged with V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian Academy of Engineering and Pedagogy to be merged with V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University

Ukrainian Academy of Engineering and Pedagogy to be merged with V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36200 views

The Ukrainian Academy of Engineering and Pedagogy will be merged with V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University to focus on training teachers for vocational education.

On February 13, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decree "On the reorganization of the Ukrainian Engineering and Pedagogical Academy" (UEPA). This means that the academy will soon be merged with V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University (KNU). This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Education, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this academy is one of the centers of pedagogical training of masters of industrial training for vocational education institutions, the development of which is among the priorities of the ministry.

However, the lack of resources does not allow UIPA to develop this area fully, pushing it to introduce non-core specialties and blurring the mission of the academy.

Joining KhNU will allow the Academy to focus on the quality training of teachers for vocational education in its new status.

This decision was made in the context of the modernization of the higher education network, which is an important task of the Strategy for the Development of Higher Education in Ukraine.

the message says. 

In the future, this will help to create powerful universities that will be able to meet the needs of the regional labor market and create more opportunities for high-quality higher education, as well as develop important areas of training for the state.

Government reorganizes two scientific institutes

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

