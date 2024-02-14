Ukrainian Academy of Engineering and Pedagogy to be merged with V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University

On February 13, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decree "On the reorganization of the Ukrainian Engineering and Pedagogical Academy" (UEPA). This means that the academy will soon be merged with V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University (KNU). This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Education, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this academy is one of the centers of pedagogical training of masters of industrial training for vocational education institutions, the development of which is among the priorities of the ministry.

However, the lack of resources does not allow UIPA to develop this area fully, pushing it to introduce non-core specialties and blurring the mission of the academy.

Joining KhNU will allow the Academy to focus on the quality training of teachers for vocational education in its new status.

This decision was made in the context of the modernization of the higher education network, which is an important task of the Strategy for the Development of Higher Education in Ukraine. the message says.

In the future, this will help to create powerful universities that will be able to meet the needs of the regional labor market and create more opportunities for high-quality higher education, as well as develop important areas of training for the state.

